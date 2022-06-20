Can you recognise Deepika Padukone in the Brahmastra 4K trailer, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

For his most ambitious endeavour, Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji is leaving no stone unturned in order to captivate his audience. The trailer is huge, and it has wowed both the audience and his admirers. Fans can't stop saying WOW when they spot Deepika Padukone as Jal in the Brahmastra 4K video posted by the filmmaker. Deepika Padukone was spotted by eagle-eyed fans, and they haven't been able to calm down since. While the teaser has piqued my interest, I'm looking forward to seeing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in this thriller. Deepika Padukone has only increased the excitement among moviegoers. Look at how fans are speculating that Deepika is Jal Devi since Ayan released the trailer for Brahmastra 4K.