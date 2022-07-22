Can't believe Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry getting positive reviews?

When it comes to comedy My favourites are Hannah Gatsby and Daniel Sloss, more so than anyone else. But sometimes, just for a laugh, the old-fashioned jokes with straightforward plots work.





And Good Luck Jerry, directed by Sidharth Sen, is funny because of its simple comedy.





The movie depicts Jerry's (Janhvi Kapoor) life as it is flipped upside down as she accidently becomes a heroin dealer and then decides to become one out of need. Jerry is pushed deeper into the trade while attempting to support her dying mother, which has both humorous and hazardous results.





Jerry is a quiet but driven character, and Janhvi Kapoor portrays him with well, switching between moods and tones with ease. Comparisons are inevitable because Good Luck Jerry is a remake of the Kolamavu Kokila movie, which stars Nayanthara.





However, Janhvi approaches the part differently than Nayanthara did; whether this was a decision made by the director or the actress, it effectively distinguishes the two performers.





The best sequences in the movie centre on Jerry and her family, including her sister Cherry and mother Sarbati (Mita Vashisht) (Samta Sudiksha). Their argument, disagreements, and undying loyalty to one another are both endearing and humorous.





Vashisht is a natural on screen and portrays a figure that is grey, amazing, fascinating (and a touch frightening).





But there are problems. Tropes abound in Indian media; even logic is more of a personal preference than a universal truth. So why haven't we stopped using the "harmless stalker" myth yet? Thankfully, Jerry doesn't have a romantic interest because, for the most part, the dating pool in the movie is god awful.





For laughs, characters that are genuinely upsetting are played off, such Jerry and Cherry's perpetual annoyance.





It surprises me that an OTT movie is performing much better than movies that were distributed in theatres.







