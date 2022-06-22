Can't believe Jitendra Kumar charges only Rs 50,000/- for a day's shoot

Jitendra Kumar who was last seen in Panchayat 2 and previously in Shubh mangal zyada savdhan along with Aayushman Khurana is known to be one of the finest actors in the OTT platform today. People cannot stop praising Panchayat 2 and the cast and crew are enjoying the success. 'Abhishek Tripathi' portrayed by Jitendra has become a household name now because of the fine acting. It's very common for actors to raise their fees once they get success and fame through a show or movie but surprisingly Jitendra has been charging only Rs. 50,000 per episode which is very less compared to what the actors demand today.

Around 8 episodes were shot and from that, the actor only earned 4 lakh. Have you ever heard any actor today earning this much? It's quite shocking right. What can be the reason according to you behind Jitendra Kumar charging so less from the filmmakers?