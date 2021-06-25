Cardi B In Fast And The Furious, Say What ?

The big bang of Hollywood, the queen of show-biz and the pop star, Cardi B is onboard for the next chapter of Fast and the Furious. This news was confirmed by Vin Diesel who plays Dominic Toretto in the franchise. She will reprise the role of Leysa, who has a connection to Dom, which will be revealed in Fast and the Furious 10.





According to the sources, Vin Diesel said during the F9 premiere, “We are very much excited to evolve her character and to expand it to the finale,” and added, “She made it just in time". Cardi B gave a clue about her role in F10 by saying -“Well, my management said Vin Diesel reached out and was talking about a role that on the next Fast & Furious would become a bigger role, and I'm like, 'Ahhhh, why not?” She further said “I was a little over doing short appearances in films, and I'm like, 'It's frickin' Fast & Furious,' so I was like, 'Get me there. Put me on a plan.”