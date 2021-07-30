Cartel official teaser dropped: ALTBalaji is coming with a new series; what do you think?

Cartel, a new political crime drama series, is going to stream on ALT Balaji. The official teaser has been dropped. Check it out here and let us know your thoughts. The series has a gloomy, dark greyish effect to portray the negativity of the characters.

The story is about a family, Angres, and their wrath. The series is about power, politics, and revenge. Cartel stars Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani, Supriya Pathak, Divya Agarwal, Pranati Rai Prakash, Jitendra Joshi, and many others in lead roles. Ekta Kapoor is producing the show. Cartel will be streaming from August 20. What are your expectations? What are your thoughts about this series?