CASTING REQUIREMENTS: Required Assistant Director for a Karan Johar Film, Must Be a STAR-KID

In case you don't know Saif Ali Khan just confirmed that Ibrahim Ali Khan will be marking his entry in Bollywood as an Assistant Director to Karan Johar, and if rumors are to be believed, it is for Karan's upcoming movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, titled "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

And it makes me wonder whether being an AD requires no experience or qualification at all? I mean just days ago, we got to know that Salman Khan's nephew Nirvaan is assisting Kabir Singh on Tiger 3, as Salman thought it would give Nirvaan a deep insight into how things work behind the camera. Previously as well, Karan Johar on-boarded Shanaya Kapoor as an AD for Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. And this really goes way way back, both Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor have worked as AD's at the start of their careers.

And why this is shocking is because there was a time when directors like Anurag Kashyap, Ashutosh Gowarikar and Sriram Radhavan used to work work as Assistant Directosrs, a job which in my mind, requires a lot of skillset and hard-work, and not just family connections.

Then again, we know that Bollywood is not the same anymore, and sadly we exactly know why! Comments?