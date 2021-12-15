Category 1 of 13

The moment that we’ve been waiting for is here- The HallyuTalk Awards has opened the floodgates to its first nomination!

Battling it out for the title of ‘Relationship Goals of 2021’. Here are your nominees.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Shin Min Ah & Kim Seon Ho Vincenzo: Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been

Nevertheless: Song Kang & Han Seo Hee

Yumi’s Cells: Kim Go Eun & Ahn Bo Hyun

Lovers of the Red Sky: Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Yoo Jung

The King's Affection: Rowoon & Kim Eun Bin

Doom At Your Service: Seo In Guk & Park Bo Young

My Roommate is a Gumiho: Jang Ki Yong & Hyeri

So I Married An Anti-Fan: Choi Tae Joon & Sooyoung

To vote head to the Google form's link given below.

Voting lines are now open, GO GO GO!