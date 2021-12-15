Category 1 of 13
The moment that we’ve been waiting for is here- The HallyuTalk Awards has opened the floodgates to its first nomination!
Battling it out for the title of ‘Relationship Goals of 2021’. Here are your nominees.
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Shin Min Ah & Kim Seon Ho Vincenzo: Song Joong Ki & Jeon Yeo Been
Nevertheless: Song Kang & Han Seo Hee
Yumi’s Cells: Kim Go Eun & Ahn Bo Hyun
Lovers of the Red Sky: Ahn Hyo Seop & Kim Yoo Jung
The King's Affection: Rowoon & Kim Eun Bin
Doom At Your Service: Seo In Guk & Park Bo Young
My Roommate is a Gumiho: Jang Ki Yong & Hyeri
So I Married An Anti-Fan: Choi Tae Joon & Sooyoung
To vote head to the Google form's link given below.
Voting lines are now open, GO GO GO!