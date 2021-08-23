Causes Of Wrinkles On Face #BeautyTruthBomb

Despite being a very natural part of our life, most of us get shocked when we first see the sign of aging. Poor lifestyle habits, harsh sun rays, increase in pollution well as not using the products according to your skin increases the signs of aging. This is the main reason that you must use skin care products from your early 20s to better prevent your skin from the signs of premature aging.

Here are few causes of wrinkles on a face:

Unprotected sun exposure

Sun damage is the major cause of premature wrinkles. Unprotected sun exposure also causes photoaging. When the harsh UV rays penetrate the deeper layers of your skin, they end up breaking down elastin and collagen, which cause premature aging. It is also the reason why you develop problems such as hyperpigmentation, dark spots as well as wrinkles. Make sure that you use sunscreen every single day to prevent any skin problems.

Facial Expressions

Every time you make a facial expression, some creases form on the skin. As we age, our skin tends to lose elastin and collagen which makes our skin drier and thinner. And since most tend to squint, laugh and frown almost every day, those muscles on our face get used the most.

Pollution

Our skin is exposed to many pollutants like dust, chemicals, oils, dirt, etc. which weaken the barrier function over time and also damage our skin. This stresses your skin which causes wrinkles and fine lines over time.