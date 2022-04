Finally the wedding preparations have begun for #Ralia wedding. The couple is all set to get married on 20th April. Since a day or two we have witnessed the lights being put up and police lining up outside the groom and bride's home. Today is the first pre-wedding function. Celebrities like Ayan Mukherjee, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karishma Kapoor, Karan Johar and others were seen entering Ranbir's apartment.