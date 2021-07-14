Is Celebrities And Cricketers Falling For Each Other The New ‘Hot Trend’ Of Bollywood?

Looks like our diva's and cricketers surely have a thing for each other, there’s just something that is making them fall for each other these days. The past few years have seen a number of cricketers tying the knot with actresses, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Harbhajan Singh married Geeta Basra, Hardik Pandya too found love in Natasha Stankovic, Yuvraj Singh got married to Hazel Keech.





Coming to our hottest new celebrity-cricketer pair, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, are also set to make their relationship official. Although their mushy pictures , captions and them travelling together make their love for each other very evident. These frequent relationships have really started a dating trend, we can’t wait to know about more actor-cricketer pairs who are secretly dating and looking to make things official. What are your views on this ‘new thing’ of Bollywood? Do you think it’s a start of a trend or it will just fade away like all the other stuff in the industry?