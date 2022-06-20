Celebrities who can make a fortune just dancing at weddings: Shahrukh Khan, Salman, Ranveer

It's a dream to have your favorite celebrity perform at your wedding but to fulfill this dream, comes with a prize. So many actors today have various source of income and one of them include performing at the wedding. These celebrities charge a huge amount to dance at someone's wedding. At times they don't even have to perform, just have to host a function, or at times even just appear for 10/20 minutes to fulfill the bride's wish. So my curious mind wanted to know how much these celebrities charge for dancing and I was shocked but also not surprised.

Shah Rukh Khan - 3 crore Hrithik Roshan - 2.5 crore Salman Khan - 2 crore Ranveer Singh - 1 crore Ranbir Kapoor - 2 crore Akshay Kumar - 2.5 crore

After covid, it was not common for actors to perform at these high-profile weddings but before covid struck, it was quite common and was one of their major sources of income. If you had this type of money would you ever ask your favorite celebrity to dance at your wedding?