Celebrities whose career depends on their relationship status

Bollywood actors' movies and their love life go hand in hand. How much ever celebrities deny their relationship status, somewhere or the other they know how that can influence their movies. Once when the audience starts enjoying an on-screen pair, they would love to see them again and again until they get bored. There are so many actors out there whose relationship status depends on their movie choices. Starting with

  1. Ranbir Kapoor - Right now, the handsome young man is married to Alia Bhatt but before he was linked up with Alia, Ranbir's love life was more famous than his movies. Fans were so invested in his relationship status that they used to fight over it at the time. There have been so many times when Ranbir had to hide his relationship status to work in movies. When he was linked up with Katrina, the entire thing became a big issue and people used to dislike the couple off-screen. 
  2. Nargis Fakhri - Nargis Fakhri might be a good actress but the truth is her movies don't run until and unless there are any link-up rumors. There were rumors of Nargis and Uday Chopra going around even though both of them always denied the rumors. 
  3. Bipasha Basu - It's been a long time since we have seen Bipasha on the big screen. Before taking her break, Bipasha's movies did not run at the box office. There was a time when people were interested in her movies and her relationship status. While dating John Abraham, Bipasha signed many films and most of them worked in her favor but after her separation from John, her career couldn't sustain much.  

Comment below on actors whom you think can only sustain because of their relationship status.

