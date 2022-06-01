Celebrities who died of cardiac arrests: K.K., Sidharth Shukla, Amit Mistry and many more

In the last few decades, there have been a few shocking and unexpected celebrity deaths. Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known by his stage name KK, died on May 31 during a concert in Kolkata.

Here are a few more celebs who passed away far too soon.

SIDHARTH SHUKLA

Sidharth Shukla was admitted to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on September 2, 2021, and died of a massive heart attack. He had been uneasy the night before and had taken some medication before going to his bed. The next morning, though, he did not wake up.





SRIDEVI

Sridevi died in Dubai in the year 2018. According to her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor, her death was caused by cardiac arrest. Sridevi, on the other hand, died from accidental drowning, according to her death certificate.





AMIT MISTRY

Amit Mistry was a well-known Gujarati theatre, television, and film actor best known for his roles in Bollywood films such as Shor in the City, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Dafa 420, and, most recently, Bandish Bandits. At the age of 47, he died of cardiac issues in early 2021.