Celebs who had a fall from grace

Success and failure are never permanent in any field of life, including Bollywood. Some continue to achieve and maintain a level of stardom, while others fail to do so. There might be many factors for the latter and there are ample examples of it in the film industry. Here are some celebs who were successful at some point, but their career took a nosedive.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya - Abhijeet was one of the biggest singers in the 90s delivering several chartbuster hits. After a few years though, he started publicly talking against Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He also seemed arrogant in his interviews. Slowly, he stopped getting song offers and he is mostly in the news these days for his bizarre statements.

Fardeen Khan - Son of Feroz Khan, Fardeen had won the Filmfare Best Debut Award for his first film and later became part of several commercially successful films. However, he was arrested in 2001 for cocaine possession and the case dragged on for years. This affected his reputation and he quit Bollywood in 2010.

Shakti Kapoor - Shakti Kapoor was one of the most respected actors in the industry. But his reputation was forever tarnished when a 2005 India TV sting operation revealed that he was involved in the casting couch. Shakti Kapoor has now become a synonym for bad and flirtatious behavior.

Vivek Oberoi - Vivek had a promising debut with RGV's 'Company' and had an interesting lineup of films. But after one press conference, his career took a bad turn. Vivek mentioned Salman Khan in the press conference and how the latter used to abuse and threaten him. After this Vivek claims that the industry turned against him overnight.