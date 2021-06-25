Certain things to DO for better skincare

Just applying products externally doesn't help in getting a glowy skin. Here are some tips which you can follow to get a better skin-

1)First wash ur hands before cleansing

2)Store serums in a place where no direct sunlight hits

3) Drink a glass of water as soon as you wake up

4) Avoid sugars or oily food. Eat healthy food like fruits, vegetables and nuts.

5)Never touch ur face without cleaning hands. Don't touch serum dropper on ur skin

6) Change Pillow cover every 3-4 days.Also wipe phone screen with tissue every alternate day. This is because the bacteria accumulates on pillow cover n phone screen and gets transferred to skin when face comes in contact with them.

7)Never squeeze pimples never.

8)Do ur night time skincare routine 30 mins before bedtime so that they are absorbed into skin well

Maintain atleast 3 mins gap with each step in the skincare routine.

9)Leave the Cleanser Atleast 30 seconds to 60 seconds on the face before washing it off

In evening if u are having Sunscreen on the double cleanse- micellar water and then regular cleanser..if u don't have micellar water then use the same cleanser twice

10) Don't include every active you find in the market. Listen to your skin and what you need. Be consistent with your skincare routine.