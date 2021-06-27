Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

If you have dry or sensitive skin, then thus product is totally a boon for you. I have combination skin which is oily in T-zone and rest of my face is quite dry. So, whenever i try this, it never make my face dry at all. It leaves skin well moisturised without making it oily. It removes dirt from your face. It is not harsh on skin. It is a foaming cleanser and soothes the skin. People with oily skin and acne prone skin type people can totally use it without causing any breakout. But, if you have super oily skin, i don't feel it will clean your skin thoroughly.

It has white milky consistency with shimmer particles and its pruce is 237 Rupees for 125 ml. It is easily available on amazon and nykaa.