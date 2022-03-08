Chakda Xpress or Shahbash Mithu- If you had to watch one, which would you pick and why?

Both the movies are on based on Cricket. Anushka will be playing Jhulan Goswami and Taapsee Pannu will be playing Mithali Raj. After the poster release for Chakda Xpress, fans were excited but also at the same time disappointed with the filmmakers to let Anushka act in a funny way. Chakda Xpress will be releasing on Netflix very soon. This movie is going to be Anushka's first film after 3 years. The actress didn't work in any film for the last three years.

When it comes to Shahbash Mithu, the film is based on Mithali Raj, the current Test and ODI captain of women's national cricket team. The story line is on her life events that have led her to this path.

Cricket fans are quite excited to watch both the movies. But if you had to pick one, which one would it be and why?