Challenges of being a star-kid? Ask Abhishek Bachchan

No discussion of nepotism would be complete without a reference to Abhishek Bachchan; sadly, no discussion of failing children of successful celebrities would be complete without a few jabs at Abhishek. We all know Abhishek is not benefited from his ‘star kid’ status as much as being weighed down by it.





It's been 21 years since Abhishek Bachchan made his acting debut by Refugee, opposite another famous Kapoor family member. The two kids (Bachchan and Kapoor) had high hopes; Hrithik Roshan, the son of Rakesh Roshan, had joined Bollywood with the box office slayer, Abhishek faced new hurdles after watching Kaho Na Pyar Hai a few months back. The heir to Abhishek was expected to be the next big thing in Hindi cinema, but the battle ahead was not anticipated.





I remember reading an article where he said that Amitabh Bachchan never made a film for him, He produced Paa for his dad.





I think Abhishek Bachchan has a lot of potentials; in many ways, he's better than some of his Hollywood contemporaries. He says over and over that the constant comparisons to his father don't amuse him. Ironically, he has been so strongly impressed by Senior Bachchan's acting and composure that his father's shadow lingers over his parts.





Abhishek has appeared in nearly fifty films in the last two decades, not counting the dozen cameo appearances he has made in films like Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Shoot Out at Lokhandwala. Due to his early failures, directors lost faith in his solo ability, and he was usually seen in films with numerous stars. His success was not his.





I was thinking about what's keeping him busy these days? Thankfully, Abhishek has discovered his purpose outside of the film industry. In 2014, he purchased the Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers and became a co-owner of Chennaiyin FC, a super league football team. In a country that doesn't look beyond cricket, this was a wonderful step that brought these sports into the public.











