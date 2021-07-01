Chanel loose powder review

After a long time penned down my thoughts on the best thing that happened to me ever Its @chanel.beauty Natural Finish Loose Powder in shade Translucent 3..... I bought it from the official store in Delhi on a trip and it's totally worth. The day I incorporated this in my makeup I was like brighten up for whole day. This loose powder is beige in color , very fine milled , easily sets into the skin without any cakiness , comes with a puff(so soft and worthy). It sets the makeup like nobodies business, Makes so flawless. Many times I just dust this powder on my face and I'm ready to go. It sucks all my oiliness without making me feel dry. It keeps my skin oil free for quite good 8 hours approx and dont feel for touchup. It's a huge tub that will last you long.It comes in 3 shades and I found my perfect shade and totally crushing over it. 5/5 Will definitely keep repurchasing. It's an investment and will last you for 1 -1.5 year. Seriously but it and thank me later. Its though a high end product but for me it's worth investment. I bought it for INR 3800 for 30gms. Will write a full blog post soon till than enjoy this MINI review Share your thoughts in comment section below...