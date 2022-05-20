For a change Kangana has something nice to say about others in Bollywood!

Kangana is famous for talking negatively about others. This time the Dhaakad girl has something nice to say about some Bollywood stars. The actress has congratulated Kartik and Kiara for the movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie has seemed to do nicely at the box office as they are the first movie since Sooryavanshi to have the highest opening of ₹14 crores. The actress has congratulated everyone on this and has said that they have ended the dry spell at the box office in Bollywood. Looking at this, people were quite shocked because it's very rare to see Kangana speaking good about someone from Bollywood.