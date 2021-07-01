  • facebook
Anonymous Movie & Show Recommendations, What to watch

Characters that you can relate to; let us know whom do you do?

Whenever we watch something, we tend to relate to one or the other character and tick off the boxes if we match them. Here are a few characters enlisted below, let us know with whom do you feel connected?


Beth Harmon (The Queen's Gambit)

Focused

Careerist

Witty


Monica (FRIENDS)

Organised

Loving

Great chef


Kavya (Little Things)

Strong

Independent

Sensitive


Kat Edison (The Bold Type)

Knows her identity and proudly announces that she's bisexual

Compassionate; loves her friends

Careerist


Prerna (Skater Girl)

Dreamer

Passionate

Achiever 


Which one are you? I will go first, I am a mix of Prerna and Monica.
