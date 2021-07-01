Characters that you can relate to; let us know whom do you do?
Whenever we watch something, we tend to relate to one or the other character and tick off the boxes if we match them. Here are a few characters enlisted below, let us know with whom do you feel connected?
Beth Harmon (The Queen's Gambit)
Focused
Careerist
Witty
Monica (FRIENDS)
Organised
Loving
Great chef
Kavya (Little Things)
Strong
Independent
Sensitive
Kat Edison (The Bold Type)
Knows her identity and proudly announces that she's bisexual
Compassionate; loves her friends
Careerist
Prerna (Skater Girl)
Dreamer
Passionate
Achiever
Which one are you? I will go first, I am a mix of Prerna and Monica.