Charlie Puth Just Dreamt Of Collaborating With BTS

Charlie Puth just dreamt about collaborating with BTS!





On April 28, Charlie Puth tweeted, "I had a dream BTS was on Left & Right ……………."





"Left and Right" is a track Charlie Puth has been creating and updating fans about via a series of TikTok videos. With the track still not officially released, we might just end up getting a BTS x Charlie Puth collab!





The two had previously collaborated for a special stage! BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth performed "We Don't Talk Anymore" together at the 2018 MGA (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards).





What do you thin? Will this collab be possible?