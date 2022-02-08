Charlie XCX and SEVENTEEN's Vernon had the most adorable interaction after she asked him to Collab

When British singer Charlie XCX tweeted about collaborating with Vernon, fans around the word trended "Vernon Wake up". Fortunately, he found out about it and gave the most adorable & anticipated response.





Last year Vernon revealed in an interview that he likes to sing her song in the shower. Charlie XCX responded by tweeting 'omg hi love u and ur exceptional taste'. Unfortunately, Vernon didn't see the tweet until a few weeks and tweeted "wow just saw this thank you".





However, the British singer again reached out on January 8 by tweeting "how do i get in touch with Vernon??". She then tagged Seventeen's official account and wrote "hi [SEVENTEEN] wanna collab?". Fans around the world started notifying Vernon about it, and luckily he responded "YES. still can't believe this is real wow." He also added two "mind-blown" emoticons with it. Charlie XCX also shared excitement by saying 'OMG'. Are you guys excited about the potential collaboration between Charlie XCX and Seventeen's Vernon?