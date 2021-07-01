Charlotte TILLBURY Blush Review

My first ever Charlotte Tilbury purchase and so happy with it In frame @ctilburymakeup Cheek To Chic in shade Sex On Fire This dual tone rose powder blush has my heart. It's a tawny rose shade perfect for medium skin tones and creates an ultra flattering look. Its creamy ,buttery ,color rich texture will give you that perfect flushed cheeks. It gives you the most subtle natural finish in just one swipe. CLAIMS It's Light Flex Technology captures light and reemits to give luminous complexion It cream to powder formula blends like a dream. The pigments mingle with crushed pearls to give a perfect blended effortless flushed color . Its paraben free, gluten free , sulphate free and not tested on animals. What else you want? The inner dark color gives a dramatic party look and the outer color delivers a natural flushed look . And when you swirl both it gives you the most flattering blush color on your cheeks that you become the talk of the town. Check out my second picture to see flush of color . Just love it .. Share your favourite blushes , I may purchase.....