Charmis Deep Radiance Vitamin C Skincare Range Review

Time and again, I have shared that skincare is not just a routine for me, it is a therapy. When it comes to choosing the right product with the right ingredients, I never forget to research what I am using on my skin, and I believe it is very important we all do so. Recently, the ingredients my skin has been loving are Vitamin C and Hyaluronic acid and I made sure I use the best.

ITC Charmis Deep Radiance Vitamin C range is what I have opted for recently and I am going to share my personal experience with the Vitamin C face wash, hand cream, and face serum. Charmis Deep Radiance Face Wash Formulated with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid & Salicylic Acid, this face washes deeply cleanses the skin, and removes extra oil and dirt from the skin.

Vitamin C, an extremely potent antioxidant provides radiance to the skin making it look youthful & nourished. Hyaluronic acid provides great hydration to the skin and retains that moisture for a long period of time. Salicylic acid does a great job of gently exfoliating your skin and at the same time keeps acne at bay.

This facewash washes away 99.9% acne-causing bacteria. Despite the deep cleansing and high foaming, this does not strip away the natural oils from your skin. Rather, it keeps the skin hydrated even after the wash. Charmis Deep Radiance Face Serum Applying a facial serum is a step that I have started loving recently. The deep radiance face serum is claimed to penetrate 15 layers deep into the skin and delivers the active ingredients directly into the skin.

Regular use of this product helps remove dullness from the face, add a brightening effect, and hydrates the skin. The non-sticky formula helps it get absorbed into the skin quickly and completely without making the skin greasy at all. Although it is suitable for all skin tones, I recommend dry skin people apply a moisturizer afterward and oily skin people leave it as it is.

Charmis Deep Radiance Hand Cream Taking care of our hands has been a matter of great importance after the Covid-19 broke out. The use of hand sanitizers and hand washes have increased substantially which caused the occurrence of dehydration and roughness in the hands. This issue has also increased the sales of hand creams in the market. People are now aware of taking care of their hands also.