Check out the Box office collection and the budget of Chehre

The first-day Opening day trade figure of 0.4 crores.

Day 2 of the Chehre Box Office Collection Trade number of 0.65 crores.





Total Box Office Collection of Chehre till Date 1.05 crores in trade.





The budget for Chehre's production is 30 crores. Cost of production: 30 crores and Cost of printing and advertising: ten crores.





On the big screen, the film will suffer, but the good news is that it has already recouped its costs by selling digital pieces and other items.





Chehre is released in roughly 800 theatres across India, which is a relatively limited distribution due to the covid, compared to 3000 or 4000 theatres prior to the covid.





What do you believe the box office collection for this film will be in the following days?