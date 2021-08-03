Check out some of the most ‘popular’ sexist dialogues ever said in Bollywood:

Bollywood has been objectifying women for decades now. They have been comparing women to trophies, objects, and sexual subjects to the eyes of the viewer. People have been considering these dialogues fun but they have been offensive to most of the feminists out there.





Ek hath mein girlfriend, Ek hath mein trophy – Student Of The Year 2 (2019) Seriously?

Are we comparing our girlfriends to a commodity or a trophy? People might tell me to look at the context of the dialogue and not the language but it is equally offensive to read both. The comparison of a woman to a trophy makes her secondary, disposable, and also insignificant, especially in the long term. But a statement like this almost does not surprise us anymore, right?





Pyar se de rahe hai, rakh lo, varna thappad maarke bhi de sakte hai- Dabbang (2010)





Dabbang was a massive hit. It had great punch lines and puns. But when it came to this dialogue it offended a lot of feminists out there. This dialogue is in the sequence to the scene when the male character falls in love and offers money to the female character, she refuses. Salman’s character is riding the horse so high that he couldn't take ‘NO’ for an answer when his lover refused to take the money. It clearly shows that the male privilege is so high up there that a woman can’t even reject any man’s offering without being showered with the “thappad” word.





Woh meri bandi hai- Kabir Singh

Kabir Singh was a major hit but only between the misogynists and chauvinists. Kabir Singh Promoted toxic masculinity and made us think that it is okay to dominate your other half and act like you own her. Men went crazy after Kabir Singh but most women did not agree to the movie.





Marriage se pehle ladkiyan sex object hoti hain or marriage ke bad they object to sex- Kambakhht Ishq (2009)





We live in a country where men are entitled enough to even think of writing scripts that contain sentences like this. People who believe statements like this are exactly the kind of people who need to receive the “thappad” stated earlier. Tu ladki ke peeche bhagega, ladki paise ke peeche bhagegi.





Tu paise ke piche bhagega, ladki tere peeche bhagegi- Wanted (2009)





I have never understood the concept of calling girls gold diggers. How difficult is it for men to understand that Women can run after other things other than men and their Two Dollar bank balance? Bollywood scriptwriters should know that today’s women are also hard-working, successful, and financially independent. They should pull their socks and write better scripts than this.