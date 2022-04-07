Chefs from Lucknow and Delhi booked for Ranlia's wedding!

Ranbir and Alia's wedding rumors have been making a lot of buzz in the entertainment world. The couple have started with their preparations for the wedding. When it comes to food, Ranlia have decided to book chef for their wedding ceremonies from Lucknow and Delhi. As Alia is vegan, Neetu Kapoor has specially booked chefs from additional 25 counters for vegan and vegetarian food.

We all know the Kapoor's love their food so the food spread is going to be lavish!