Chehre Movie Review: Amitabh Ji, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakroborty and Krystal D'souza starring is a thumbs up

Chehre, a film by Rumy Jafry, has been a hot topic of controversy for a long time. Rhea Chakraborty, who plays a prominent role in the film, was the key cause behind this. Produced by Anand Pandit, The movie's poster, teaser, and trailer drew a lot of attention.

Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee, and Raghubir Yadav are among the cast members of Chehre.

It's also the first time Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together on a film.

In Chehre, Amitabh Bachchan is unrivalled. He's still the Shahenshah of actors, as seen by this. Annu Kapoor is a superstar. Emraan Hashmi is a charming performer who puts on a great show and keeps up with the veterans at every turn. Krystle Dsouza is a fantastic actress. Siddhant is given a bad rap, and we hope to see him in better parts in the future.

It has all the promising ingredients that are likely to pull you to the nearest cinema hall with a grand promise of achieving thrills as well as dishing out a mystery thriller. Rich cinematic texture, gorgeous locales, and a fantastic unit of actors, What it lacks, though, is a soul that is equally attractive and deadly!

The movie gets off to a tremendous start. The entrance of Amitabh Bachchan is deserving of applause. The conversation in this scene is really seamless and convincing. The point of intermission is startling. The second half gets off to a lively start.

When it comes to acting, Amitabh Bachchan, as always, is superb and perfectly cast in the role. His conversation delivery is obviously excellent, but he's much more brilliant when he's merely observing and plotting his next intelligent move. The film's biggest surprise is Emraan Hashmi. He's always been a fantastic actor, but here he steals the show and takes the stage in front of the older performers. He also has a dashing appearance. Annu Kapoor is dependable as usual, and his pronunciation of some phrases and terminology is amusing. Dhritiman Chatterjee's conversation is sparse, but he makes an impression. Raghubir Yadav has a distinct appearance that adds to the craziness, particularly at the interval. Another unexpected character in the film is Krystle Dsouza. Rhea Chakraborty plays a pivotal role, and at first glance, she appears caricature-like. However, it soon becomes evident that her character is psychologically ill. She is remembered for two scenes: one in which she nearly stabs Emraan and the other in which Emraan asks her for the keys. Joe is played by Siddhant Kapoor, who has no lines but speaks via his eyes. Samir Soni appears to be uninterested, while Alexx O'Nell is given no opportunities.

In the movie, there are only two songs. 'Rang Dariya' is unremarkable, while the title tune fails to excite. The background score by Clinton Cerejo is understated but fascinating.

There are hardly any flaws performance-wise because of involving legendary artists. Overall I will give this film 3/5 stars and highly recommend everyone to watch it.