'Chillar Party' or 'Stanley ka Dabba' - Underrated Children Movies that created Benchmarks in Bollywood

1. Not all of us were expecting Chillar Party to be so good! But this movie is a beautiful description of childhood, fun, friendship and education filled with ample amount of comedy.





2. They don't make movies like I am Kalam anymore! I remember watching this movie is school and feeling motivated! This is not a kids movie at all! I am Kalam Inspired from "dream big" quote of Sir A P J Abdul Kalam, is a brilliant depiction of dreams and friendship.





3. Stanley ka Dabba: This is one really Underrated movie! Stanley Ka Dabba is an epic portrayal of issues faced by young child, current education system and friendship. The movie just gets more and more better as you watch it. It has remarkable performance by Partho Gupte.





If you haven't watched these movies yet! I would suggest to go watch them!