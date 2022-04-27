Chiranjeevi and his desire to be a 'Kapoor'

Chiranjeevi is one the biggest star in South industry. During the recent promotions of his film Acharya a the actor had recalled a conversation he had with his brother Pawan Kalyan. He said just like how 'Kapoor's' are a very big name in Bollywood, it's his desire to be as big like that. This does not mean the 'Konidela family' does not have a big name in South. With 'Kapoor's' the thing is the name is quite famous all over the country unlike 'Konidela family' which only has a big name in South Industry. He said, "There is a Kapoor craze in Hindi cinema. In South Cinema, I also wished for our family to be like that. I'm so happy to see how these kids have grown up and made a name for themselves in cinema,"