Exfoliating my skin regularly is somewhat like a de-stress session for me. Scrubbing actually rejuvenates my skin instantly and it also helps it breathe properly. I have shared my love for exfoliation time and again on various platforms. Today, I am going to talk about another scrub that very quickly made a special place in my kitty. I am talking about the Chocolite Face & Body Scrub by Ethicare Remedies.

It’s been one and a half months or more since I have been introduced to the Chocolite Face & Body Scrub and I have been a lover of this ever since. One of the main reasons is the smell of this product. It helps me relax after a hectic day or week. I like to incorporate this into my pamper night routine. This scrub is loaded with finely ground exfoliating beads that are very mild on the skin. It scours away all the dead cells, dust, and grime from the skin surface very efficiently and without irritating the skin layer. I dislike the scrubs that are too harsh on the skin rather I prefer those that are mild but give me that powerful exfoliation experience.

The Chocolite Scrub perfectly does that. This has made my skin look polished and glowing. It effectively and easily removes blackheads also which otherwise is quite a task. The antioxidants in it make sure your skin looks rejuvenated and youthful with regular use. It also removes tanning and makes the skin look brighter after a few uses.

This product is non-comedogenic which means it doesn’t contain any ingredients that can clog your pores. This makes this product safe for people with acne-prone skin. The texture and consistency of this product make it appropriate for use on the body as well. I prefer using it on my face after a thorough cleanse with an anti-acne face wash.