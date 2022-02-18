Choi Tae-Joon to make his first TV appearance in 'Twenty Five, Twenty One' since his marriage to Park Shin-Hye

After tying knots with Park Shin-Hye, Choi Tae-Joon will make his first appearance in tvN drama 'Twenty-five, Twenty One'. The drama depicts the wandering and growth of young people who have been deprived of their dreams in the 1998 era. The actor will do a cameo in this drama starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-Ri.





The makers of this show had said, "Although his appearance is brief, he will captivate viewers with his powerful impact," they continued, "so please look forward to his crucial role." In the drama, Choi Tae-Joon seems to be arousing curiosity by turning and showing a smile towards someone in the back seat. He is seated aside and has fixed eyes on Kim Tae-ri, who is looking straight ahead. His unexpected variable will shake things up in the drama.





What consequences will lead because of his appearance? The next episode will air on February 26 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Are you excited about it? Are you a viewer of 'Twenty-five Twenty One'?