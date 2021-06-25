Choose The Best Highlighter For Yourself

Using a good highlighter is a must-have in your makeup bag. There are different highlighter formats available in the market like jellies, creams, sticks, powders, gels. Highlighters are used to emphasize a particular feature of your face. It is applied down your nose, cheekbones, beneath a brow bone. Also, it adds a glow to your face.

Jellies and cream highlighter tends to give a more natural look on your face because it easily melts into the skin. They both set on the face immediately.

But if you want your makeup to look more all-out, a powder highlighter is the best that you can use on your face. When you are giving the final touch to your makeup, powder highlighter is very easy to apply and it works well on oily skin.

Stick highlighter is also easy to use roll-on which is creamy but after applying it is not greasy or creamy. Once it is applied, it gives a semi-matte finish. While using the stick highlighter you just have to lightly press into the skin otherwise it can disturb the makeup a little bit.

Cream highlighters can be directly applied by using fingers and it will give a more dewy finish to your look.

Which type of highlighter do you have?