Choose colour eyes to express your mood with this vibrant palatte!

It was love at first sight with Nicka K Nine Color Eyeshadow Palette - Birthday Cake! So cute with vibrant colours and shades that can help you create fun and glamorous looks. I've never been big on eyeshadow palettes but only recently started trying them out. I've been feeling bored with same old nudes and pastels when I came across this vibrant looking palatte. When I saw this particular palette on Nykaa, I could not resist buying it. The colors, the price, and the reviews were all excellent and I couldn’t care less if my parents were gonna screw me for spending money on makeup when I have enough already. This palette was too cute to be kept on the wishlist! When I started playing around with them, I couldn’t help but notice how well pigmented they are and so great for building up. The texture is soft and smooth, glides on very easily, and blends so well. When I prime my eyes and use these eyeshadows, they last for a good 8-9 hours. Their bright and rich colors just make me so happy! Overall, I am beyond satisfied with this palette. This one is my favorite but Nicka K also has 9 other equally attractive eyeshadow palettes and honestly, If I could, I would buy the entire range!