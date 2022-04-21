Chori Chori/Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi(It Happened One Night)

Chori Chori might probably be the oldest Bollywood remake one might be aware of. It started a trend of sorts too. Once again, a completely fresh take on the original & big thanks to the cast & music for that. Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi was not perfect at all but the pluses it had were just too good to ignore. The chemistry between Aamir Khan & Pooja Bhatt was fantastic. Aamir Khan played his character with utmost sincerity, Pooja Bhatt is a treat to watch here. The 2 have a nice romance but they also provide some big laughs on the way. Nice music always helps & the Nadeem-Shravan touch to it is always welcome, although I wasn't much impressed by the unconventional Anupam Kher in this one.