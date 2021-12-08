Chris Hemsworth Reveals Whether He'll Sign Up For More Thor Movies

Chris Hemsworth discusses whether he plans to sign on for more Thor films after learning that Tom Holland has three more Spider-Man films in the pipeline. Hemworth's Thor, along with Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Chris Evans' Captain America, was one of the MCU's early pillars.

The Australian actor has appeared in seven Thor films, the eighth of which will be released next year in Thor: Love and Thunder. Love and Thunder was a big surprise when it was announced back in 2019, because no other MCU character had ever gotten a fourth solo film.

Hemsworth recently appeared on Australia's The Today Show (via ComicBook.com), calling in from Prague as he films Extraction 2 for Netflix. The hosts brought up how Hemsworth's MCU co-star Tom Holland reportedly has three more Spider-Man movies in the works, and asked Hemsworth if he's interested in getting a similar treatment.

He said:

"How many Spider-Mans has he done? He's a little behind me. I think he's done three, I've done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they'll have me, I'll turn up, but I feel like they might be waning that kind of enthusiasm for me to keep going."

Would you be excited to see Chris Hemsworth return as Thor?