Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love and Thunder wraps up today; I can't wait any longer

Marvel has already given us three Thor movies, but I can never get enough of the God of Thunder, son of Odin Thor. So, when I heard another movie is on the roll, I couldn't stop anticipating how it will turn out.

Today, Chris Hemsworth took to his Instagram account and shared a glimpse stating that it's a wrap, and now I can't wait any longer. But, again, I have to wait till 2022 as it will release next year. But, I think I can adjust to it because Loki is coming this June 9th on Disney+ Hotstar.

Among Marvel Cinematic Universe, whom do you love most? Is it Iron Man or Captain America or Hulk or Black Widow or Thor? Well, the list has many names on it, but my favourites are Iron Man and Thor. Let us know yours.