'Owen Grady' is a character played by Chris Pratt in Jurassic World Domination. Chriss Pratt is one of the most admired actors from Hollywood and is going to be seen in Jurassic World Domination. He was part of the 2015 Jurassic World and its sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. It's said that Jurassic World Domination is going to be the finale for the franchise. According to Chriss, Owen is way cooler than him. The character played by Chriss is quite simple in the movie. As a character, there's a lot of unfolding for Owen. If you're a fan of Jurassic World then you have to watch this interview to know about the movie and Chriss's role in it.