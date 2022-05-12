CL is back with choreographer Parris Geobel and her crew

CL has released her latest mv "Chuck" from her album ALPHA and she is back with Parris Geobel's crew.

Parris is a world-famous choreographer who choreographed Justin Beiber's famous songs "Sorry" and "Yummy". She also did major K-Pop projects in 2015. She appeared in Big Bang's mv "Bang Bang Bang" and along with her crew in CL's mv "Hello Bitches". She and her crew also performed Big Bang's "Bang Bang Bang" in MAMA 2015.

CL's Studio Album and first full-length work ALPHA was released in 2020. She has been releasing singles from this album like Hwa, 5 star, Spicy etc. After six long years, CL is working with Parris again and giving us a bop like "Chuck" that contains the same energy as her 2015 hit "Hello Bitches". Check out the video below.



