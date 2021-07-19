A Classic Horror Story Review: Not So Classic

An Italian psycho-thriller horror drama, 'A Classic Horror Story', can be watched in English dub with subtitles on Netflix. The film is directed by Roberto De Feo, Paolo Strippoli. And let me tell you, at the very beginning, there might have been a few slashing and squelching scenes, but there is no horror.





So the movie revolves around a group of 5 people who take up a camper for carpooling to reach their different destinations. But, destiny had something else planned. They meet with an accident on the road and crash into a tree. When they wake up, they see there's no road, and they are in an impenetrable forest with a creepy house. Gradually paranormal activities start happening, and one of the five who says- grew up in a place like this tells horror folklore to everyone.





With every minute passing by, one by one gets killed by the three devils from the legend- Osso, Mastrosso, Carcagnosso. If you decide to watch this movie, wait for the last epic twist. It might give a concussion from the psyche.





Did I like the movie? Well, the plot is unique, and the actors have given their best to make it believable. But there were no jump scares, no horror, no ghostly creatures. Only they talk about a ritual that doesn't really make sense. The trailer looked very promising to me, but the film didn't make any impact on me.