Clean Your Makeup Sponges In Just 3 Minutes

It is very important to keep your makeup sponges clean and to maintain their effectiveness. So here are few tips to keep your sponges squeaky clean in just a few minutes.

How To: Take some baby shampoo and pour it into a microwave-safe bowl with some dilute water. Put the blenders in the mixture and place them in a microwave. Once a minute is up, take a bowl out from a microwave. After this, remove the excess water from the sponge. Just squeeze it. This will leave all your beauty blenders squeaky clean and as good as new. However, if you observe any dirty patches so just repeat this process. This should fix your problem.

Don’t forget to wear gloves while squeezing the water as it will be very hot.