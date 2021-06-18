A cleanser that HYDRATES and keeps your skin MOISTURISED?!

Okay.. so we are used to cleansers that foam and froth and leave our skin feeling dry and tight? That's a sign that your cleanser/face wash is stripping your skin of healthy oils and hydration!

This cleanser has truly been a blessing for my dry skin which is so prone to allergies and irritation! This golden product is the Fixderma Non-Drying Cleanser.

It retails for 205 rupees and is available on the Fixderma Website, Amazon, Netmeds, 1mg, Pharmeasy and even some local Pharmacies.

It has some amazing ingredients like Lactic Acid (AHA), Allantoin (soothing) and Sodium PCA (humectant). Non-Drying Cleanser is great for people with dry skin, sensitive skin and a broken skin barrier!

This cleanser has a gel texture with a blue tint. It doesn't lather or foam up so it seems a little unsettling at first but it cleanses very well! It leaves the skin feeling so hydrated and plump. I use it twice a day, at night I use it as part of double cleansing.

If you have dry skin or it is feeling more sensitive than usual you should totally get this! It makes a good player in a double cleansing duo of all skin types too!