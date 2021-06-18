Cleansing is the most basic yet important step in skincare. It removes all the excess sebum, dirt and unclogs pores. It is recommended to use cleanser twice a day or after excess sweating. Never over cleanse as it will strip your skin and leads to over drying. To avoid over cleansing you can take cleanser on your palm,mix it with little water and then gently massage into skin. If you are wearing makeup or sunscreen then always double cleanse with cleansing balm/micellar water and then the cleanser according to your skin type.Oily skin better choose micellar water as cleansing balm can be heavy. They are generally 3 types of cleansers- cream based, gel based and foaming cleanser. Dry skin can skip cleanser in morning or just use besan as cleanser. Use a hydrating cleanser so that you skin doesnt get excess dry. Normal skin can choose any cleanser. Oily skin can go with foaming of BHA based cleansers as they unclog pores and remove excess sebum . Combination skin can go with gel based cleansers. Product recommendations- For Dry Skin- Cetaphil gentle cleanser, Cleansme , Neutrogena extra gentle. For Oily Skin- Kaya salicylic acid cleanser, sebamed, Neutrogena oil free cleanser, Bodywise foaming cleanser. For Combination Skin- Avene cleanense, Neutrogena deep clean cleanser.