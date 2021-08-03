Cleansing foam with Rosemary extract? Here’s what we have!

After going through lots of reviews, finally I get my hands over it. The product contains a rare ingredient which is volcanic lava, I have never seen this ingredient in any skincare product. So I thought to give it a try once and here is my opinion about the product.

The Jeju Volcanic Lava Pore Cleansing Foam contains Jeju volcanic lava known for its powerful sebum adhering effects, controlling excess sebum, and cares for pores. The cleansing foam comes in a brown muddy tube with a flip open cap that shuts properly and prevents leakage. On the back, all its important information is written in Korean and English. The tube is convenient to use and sturdy, the only thing is that it can’t be carried around as the tube is huge and bulky.

The foam is a little creamy in texture and has a slightly thick consistency. I use this cleansing foam in my nighttime skincare routine because it has deep cleansing properties. Though the cleanser has a thick consistency, it spreads very easily on the skin covering lots of areas with a tiny amount.

Since it is a cleansing foam, it creates a rich lather and you need a very tiny amount of product for each use, so the tube will last longer. It really cleanses the skin deeply, removes all the dirt, grime, oil, and residues.

It gets washed off very easily and gives that squeaky clean look and my skin appears so bright after using this. But this will makes skin dry and stretchy if you have dry skin.

Furthermore, the cleansing foam has never irritated my skin or cause any breakout rather it helps me in removing those breakouts.

Highly recommended to combination and oily skin types