Coconut Oil – The New Hair Care Favourite Across the World

Coconut oil has many benefits as it acts as a sunscreen, lip balm, hair, and scalp. I have been using coconut oil since childhood to massage my hair. This oil gives amazing conditioning to my hair and has also strengthened my hair. I use coconut oil to massage my hair is 2 times a week. Before applying oil, comb your hair and remove all detangles. Just warm a little bit of oil and apply it gently to the hair. I apply by using fingertips and massage them on my scalp. For deep conditioning for my hair, I apply one night before shampooing and conditioning. This nourishes my hair, makes them thicker, and adds shine to the hair. The nourishing and moisturizing properties of oil, have made it very popular across the globe. This oil is naturally harder than the other oils.

You can also experiment by using yogurt or honey and this will give you better results. Coconut oil contains fatty acids, deeply nurturing moisture, and vitamin E. If you have dry hair then use this oil to massage your hair to make them longer, soft, smooth, and repairs the damaged hair. You can also use this oil while going to a beach or for swimming because it is environment friendly and protects your hair from salt water and chlorine.