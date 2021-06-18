  • facebook
Coffee as a gift for your skin!

Coffee mood gift kit by Nykaa is a skin care box which actually perfect for gifting. It solved so many of my last minute gift problem recently:) It offers naked Raw coffee face wash with water lily which deep cleanses, reduces puffiness on the face and tan. Then we have naked and raw coffee face scrub with vitamin e that helps in exfoliating, removing tan, pore cleansing and blackheads with naked and raw coffee body scrub with coconut that exfoliates, removes tan & dark spots and reduces cellulite. At last it has naked and raw face mask with cocoa which removes excess oil, puffiness and hydrates leaving a glowing, softer and clean skin. So many benefits in just one kit! The packaging is adorable and elegant. Would you try it for yourself or gift to someone soon?
