Coldplay opens up about collaboration with BTS for their new song 'My Universe'!

BTS are the most in-demand artist right now. After having collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion for their song 'BUTTER', the Korean pop giants had a song with Coldplay. The single 'My Universe' is the first full co-written collaboration between the two megastar acts. The single will be featured in Coldplay's Upcoming album 'Music Of the Spheres'.

Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay said about the collaboration that "it had in my mind for a while that someone had said BTS was wondering if we'd do a song for them or something like that" and that is how the whole process for the song 'My Universe started. Chris Martin reveals that "We (Coldplay) started communicating with BTS and then went to Korea. It's something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there's actual communication or music between us, it just feels good. So I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with".

The song beautifully opens with harmonies between Chris Martin and Jungkook and consistently switches between BTS and Chris's singing making it one os teh most comforting and beautiful songs. The song 'My Universe' sounds like a perfect song for ARMY weddings and romantic dates and we are sure that this is going to be looped by ARMY's around the world whenever they think about BTS.



