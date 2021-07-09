Coldplay's music video, Pirates Of The Caribbean, and Sonam Kapoor saying that she's heading to Hollywood

It circles back a bit to Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan but do you remember that episode in which Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were in? In that, they talked about Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood career and Kareena said that everyone in Bollywood is heading there as a joke. To which Sonam replied that even she is as well.





I'm not sure if she meant going there or actually attempting a Hollywood break, but you must have remembered that she appeared briefly in Coldplay's music video for Hymn For The Weekend. Pretty much a blink and miss role of her in Indian garb that was completely overshadowed. Sonam had signed up with United Talent Agency (UTA) which is a very top agency, and wait for it - she had auditioned for the fifth installment of Pirates Of The Caribbean.





What do you think happened after that?