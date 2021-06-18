Colour then lashes away! What do you think of the coloured lashes makeup trend?

Now for spring 2021, the world of beauty is trying out colored lashes again. ... Colored mascara looks great with monochrome looks or as a contrast. You can match the mascara shade to your eyeshadow, pair a dark blue eye shadow with a bright blue mascara, or you can go even bolder with an accent color. Colored mascara is a major trend this season, with beauty brands from Chanel to MAC debuting new, bright shades for your lashes. Keep these pointers in mind to make sure your colored mascara looks stylish, not tacky. ... Wear a colored mascara on both your top and bottom lashes to make your eye color pop. The trick is to keep your make up subtle on the face. Don't overdo this look. Keep it simple and it'll surely turn eyes! Not yours, others:)